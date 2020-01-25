Coach Scott Brooks relayed that Hachimura (groin) practiced fully Saturday and could return as soon as next weekend, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Hachimura has been sidelined since Dec. 18 with a groin contusion that later required surgery, but the injury doesn't appear to be a concern for the rookie at this juncture. Instead, Brooks indicated that Hachimura merely needs time to build up his conditioning and stamina following more than a month-long layoff. As a result, Hachimura can be expected to miss at least a few more contests before potentially returning to action as soon as Thursday against the Hornets or next Saturday versus Brooklyn.