Hachimura accumulated 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and three steals over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 121-120 loss to the Thunder.

Hachimura scored eight of his 14 points in nine second-quarter minutes. He managed to see just six minutes of playing time in the second half and played less than 20 minutes in a game for the fourth time in 15 contests. The 24-year-old is averaging 11.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 23.1 minutes so far this year.