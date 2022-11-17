Hachimura accumulated 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and three steals over 18 minutes during Wednesday's 121-120 loss to the Thunder.
Hachimura scored eight of his 14 points in nine second-quarter minutes. He managed to see just six minutes of playing time in the second half and played less than 20 minutes in a game for the fourth time in 15 contests. The 24-year-old is averaging 11.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 23.1 minutes so far this year.
More News
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Season-high 23 points•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Turns in solid scoring night•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Records double-double Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Near double-double in loss•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Strong output off bench•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Looks sharp in preseason finale•