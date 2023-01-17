Hachimura accumulated 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 127-118 loss to the Warriors.

He was the only player on the Wizards bench to score in double digits. Hachimura hadn't scored more than 10 points in any of the four games prior as the 24-year-old forward continues to struggle with consistency, but in 10 games since Christmas he has managed to average 14.7 points, 3.3 boards, 1.2 assists and 1.2 threes across 25.2 minutes.