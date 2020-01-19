Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Progressing, but not practicing
Hachimura (groin) has been able to do some light work under the supervision of team trainers in recent days, but he has yet to receive clearance to practice, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Per Fred Katz of The Athletic, Hachimura has been able to do some light shooting without jumping as of Tuesday, and while it sounds as though the rookie might have been able to do some more since then, he's still realistically at least a few weeks away from playing again. According to Candace Buckner of The Washington Post, coach Scott Brooks suggested Friday that he wasn't certain if Hachimura would be back until February, so the forward would likely need to resume practicing by late next week to keep hope alive for a January return. Hachimura hasn't played since Dec. 16 due to a groin contusion that later necessitated a procedure.
