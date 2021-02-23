Hachimura had 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and one steal in Monday's overtime win over the Lakers.
The Wizards erased a double-digit second-half deficit, and Hachimura hit some key shots down the stretch to help Washington to its fifth straight victory. The second-year forward has now scored in double digits in eight straight games, averaging 14.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in that span.
