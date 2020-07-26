Hachmura provided 15 points (6-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Saturday's 105-100 loss to the Clippers.

The 2019 first-round pick was installed as the Day One starter this season and never relinquished that role, save the 23-game span where he was out with a groin injury. Over 41 games played, he averaged 13.4 points and six rebounds before the cessation of play, and he'll be called upon to serve a more substantial role as the team enters August without Bradley Beal (shoulder) and Davis Bertans (personal).