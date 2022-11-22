Hachimura (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game at the Heat, Ava Wallace of The Washington Post reports.

Hachimura missed Sunday's game against the Hornets, and he joins the injury report alongside Bradley Beal (quadriceps) and Monte Morris (ankle), who are also questionable. Anthony Gill, Deni Avdija and Will Barton could be in for more minutes if Hachimura is sidelined.