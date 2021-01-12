Hachimura (COVID-19 protocols) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Hachimura was added to injury report along with Moritz Wagner (COVID-19 protocols) for Washington and his status for Wednesday's game is now uncertain due to his placement into the league's health and safety protocols. The 22-year-old center has scored in double figures in six of seven games this season.
