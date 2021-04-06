Hachimura (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Magic.

Hachimura has been sidelined for two straight games due to right shoulder soreness. Davis Bertans has started in his place. If Hachimura is able to play Wednesday, he'll likely rejoin the starting five, where he's been great lately. Over his past 11 appearances, Hachimura has averaged 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 37.1 minutes.