Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Quiet in loss
Hachimura posted seven points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in Sunday's 113-106 loss to the Kings.
After two 15-point games in a row, Hachimura had little impact against the Kings. The 21-year-old is averaging 10.9 points per game and has converted on 50 percent of his shots this season, though he has been inconsistent in his scoring in his recent games, with about half of his scoring totals under eight points. Even with the inconsistent numbers, Washington seems to be working on giving their prized rookie a larger role within the offense.
