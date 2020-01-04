Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Re-evaluated in two weeks
Hachimura (groin) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
A groin issue has kept Hachimura out since mid-December, causing him to miss nine games so far and eventually requiring a surgical procedure. His target return date won't become clear until after the re-evaluation is complete.
