Hachimura provided 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 win over the 76ers.

Hachimura struggled with his shooting Wednesday, making just one of his nine shot attempts from three feet away or farther. It was his first double-double of the season. After making 44.7 percent of his three-point tries last season, he's just 4-for-16 in the early going this year.