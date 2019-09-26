Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Recovered from knee injury
Hachimura (knee) is back at full strength after missing the end of the FIBA World Cup, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Hachimura was held out of Team Japan's final two games in the World Cup due to a sore knee and general fatigue, but according to Wizards' GM Tommy Sheppard, Hachimura played 90 minutes of pickup ball Wednesday and "did not leave the court." The knee ailment was never believed to be anything serious, but this is nonetheless a positive indication as training camp approaches. The No. 9 overall pick could step into a significant role right away for a shallow Washington team.
