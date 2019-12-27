Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Remains out Saturday
Hachimura (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks and will be reevaluated this weekend, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Hachimura was originally ruled out for five games when he first suffered the groin contusion Dec. 16, but that absence will extend to six contests Saturday. Admiral Schofield should continue seeing an expanded role in the frontcourt since Davis Bertans (quadriceps), Moritz Wagner (ankle) and Thomas Bryant (foot) are also out with injury.
