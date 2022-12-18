Hachimura (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Lakers.

According to Josh Robbins of The Athletic, Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said Tuesday that Hachimura has progressed to 1-on-1 work while he contends with a bone bruise in his right ankle, but a return to game action doesn't appear imminent just yet. Hachimura will need to advance to full-court, 5-on-5 participation in scrimmages during practice before the Wizards clear him to play, so expect him to remain out for Tuesday's game in Phoenix, if not the rest of Washington's road trip, which concludes Friday in Sacramento.