Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Resting Friday
Hachimura will rest Friday against the Knicks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
The Wizards will give their rookie some rest Friday after he's appeared in two preseason games. In 18.5 minutes, he's averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
