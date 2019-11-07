Hachimura had zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 121-106 loss to the Pacers.

Hachimura couldn't buy a bucket but did tally quite a few boards given his limited minutes. After averaging 18.0 points across the first four games, Hachimura has combined for 16 in the last three. The 21-year-old rookie will likely remain inconsistent throughout the majority of the season, but Friday's contest against a poor Cavaliers defense gives him a good chance to snap out of this rut.