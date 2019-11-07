Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Scoreless in Wednesday's loss
Hachimura had zero points (0-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 121-106 loss to the Pacers.
Hachimura couldn't buy a bucket but did tally quite a few boards given his limited minutes. After averaging 18.0 points across the first four games, Hachimura has combined for 16 in the last three. The 21-year-old rookie will likely remain inconsistent throughout the majority of the season, but Friday's contest against a poor Cavaliers defense gives him a good chance to snap out of this rut.
More News
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Poor shooting performance•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Erupts for 23 points•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Supplies 19 in win over Thunder•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Double-doubles in debut•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Expected to open season as starter•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Will play Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.