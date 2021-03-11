Hachimura scored 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) with six rebounds in a 127-112 loss to the Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Despite shooting only 30 percent from the field, Hachimura was able to score in double figures thanks to four made free throws. The forward had failed to score double-digit points in his last four games before the All-Star break. Hachimura has taken a slight step back in his second season, averaging 12.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.