Hachimura had 12 points (5=8 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and five boards in Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Sixers.

It wasn't an overly remarkable night for the second-year forward, but he drilled a pair of three-pointers and saw 36 minutes as the primary option at power forward. Dating back to April 26, Hachimura has now scored in double figures in 12 of his last 13 contests.