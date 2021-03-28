Hachimura delivered 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and a steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pistons.
Hachimura continues to prove his worth as the Wizards' third-best offensive option -- he has now scored in double digits in eight games in a row while reaching the 20-point plateau four times during that stretch. The second-year forward is averaging 18.3 points per game in that eight-game span.
More News
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Sniffs double-double in loss•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Goes for 20 and 10•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Modest performance in win•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Steals keep coming•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Hits career-high four triples•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Enjoys career night against Bucks•