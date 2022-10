Hachimura totaled 15 points (6-12 Fg, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Monday's win over Charlotte.

Hachimura came off the bench in the victory, a role that he is likely to maintain, at least to begin the season. While he can be a steady source of points, he offers very little in terms of across-the-board production. Until he can add some juice to his game, he should be viewed as a final-round consideration for anyone in need of points.