Hachimura had 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and four rebounds in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 win over the Nets.

Hachimura has reached double figures in scoring in four straight games following the All-Star break. Moreover, the rookie has scored in double digits 16 times through 18 appearances in January and February. He'll look to keep it rolling during Friday's matchup versus a Jazz team that's struggling of late but is still known for defending at a high level far more often than not.