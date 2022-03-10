Hachimura finished with 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 115-109 loss to the Clippers.

Hachimura finished as the team's second-leading scorer in the contest behind Kristaps Porzingis (19 points). Hachimura accomplished that feat on just 10 shot attempts, making all six from two-point range and going 1-for-4 from beyond the arc. The third-year forward is averaging 12.7 points, 2.3 boards, 0.9 steals and 1.9 three-pointers over his past seven games.