Hachimura had 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in Thursday's win over the Nuggets.
Hachimura saw 38 minutes of action, as he continues to play a major role for the Wizards since returning from an injury absence at the end of January. He scored in double-figures for the 10th straight contest and hit at least one three-pointer for the fourth time in five games.
