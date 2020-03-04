Hachimura recorded 20 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 133-126 loss to Sacramento.

Hachimura cracked the 20-point mark for only the second time since early December. He did have an injury during that period which cost him a lengthy amount of time. However, since returning, he has added an element of consistency to his game. He has scored in double-digits in seven straight games, adding nine combined steals. Despite a couple of flaws in his overall production, Hachimura is worth considering in most formats given his assured role moving forward.