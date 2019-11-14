Hachimura registered 21 points (9-12 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 140-133 loss at Boston.

The rookie bounced back from a zero-point effort last week with back-to-back 21-point performances. Hachimura scored 20-plus points just once in his first seven appearances, but seems to have taken a bigger role on the Wizards' offensive scheme of late. He will aim to extend his solid run of play Friday at Minnesota.