Hachimura accumulated 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 loss to the 76ers.

The 23-year-old posted his 15th straight double-digit scoring effort dating back to April 26 in Wednesday's series-clinching loss. Hachimura fared well in his first taste of playoff basketball, averaging 14.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 three-pointers on 62.1 field-goal shooting over five postseason games. The second-year forward will look to build on his sophomore averages of 13.8 points and 5.5 rebounds through 57 regular-season games heading into the 2021-2022 season.