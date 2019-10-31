Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Scores career high in loss to Rockets
Hachimura had 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-3 3PT, 2-2 FT) and five rebounds during Washington's 158-159 loss against Houston on Wednesday.
Hachimura continues to score at a surprisingly productive and efficient rate for a rookie -- he has made at least 50 percent of his field goals in three of four appearances so far, while scoring at least 14 points in every single game. Hachimura doesn't do much aside from scoring, but that should be enough to keep him fantasy relevant on most formats. Washington will face Minnesota on Saturday.
More News
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Supplies 19 in win over Thunder•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Double-doubles in debut•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Expected to open season as starter•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Will play Sunday•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Resting Friday•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Efficient in exhibition•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.