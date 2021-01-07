Hachimura scored eight points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding two rebounds across 24 minutes in Wednesday's loss at Philadelphia.

The second-year forward enjoyed a strong start to the season with three straight double-digit scoring appearances, but he was unable to repeat that against one of the best teams in The Association thus far. Hachimura should remain in the starting five for Friday's game at Boston, but he clearly holds a secondary role in an offense led by Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal.