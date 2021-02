Hachimura registered 24 points (10-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, an assist and a block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Trail Blazers.

Hachimura ended as the Wizards' second-best scorer behind Bradley Beal, and in fact, this was his best scoring output of the campaign. Hachimura was coming off back-to-back nine-point performances since missing three games last month, and this performance should boost his confidence going forward.