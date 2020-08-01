Hachimura produced 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 125-112 loss to Phoenix.
Hachimura continues to put up strong scoring numbers and appears to basically have the green light on offense. With no Bradley Beal (personal), Hachimura is one of the proven scoring options for the Wizards. Despite being just a rookie, he has demonstrated his offensive enthusiasm on many occasions and this should be able to transfer into mid-round value over the next two weeks of action.
