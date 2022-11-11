Hachimura contributed 23 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and eight rebounds over 26 minutes during Thursday's 113-105 victory over the Mavericks.

Hachimura played a huge role off the bench on Thursday night, going 4-of-5 from the field with 12 first-half points while also knocking down all three of his free-thrown attempts. He kept it rolling after halftime, hitting four of six shots in the third quarter for nine points, with three of those field goals coming off assists from Kyle Kuzma as the Wizards fought back and took the lead. The 23 points were a season-high for Hachimura after tying his previous season-high with 16 points in Dallas' last contest.