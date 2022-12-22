Hachimura (ankle) is available for Thursday's matchup with the Jazz.

Hachimura hasn't played since Nov. 18 due to a right ankle contusion. The 24-year-old forward will likely come off the bench Thursday, as he was averaging 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.5 minutes across 16 games before going down to injury.