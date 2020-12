Hachimura (eye) will return to action Thursday night against Chicago, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Hachimura was expected to miss the first few weeks of the regular season, but he's well ahead of schedule in his return from an eye issue that's kept him sidelined since the end of the preseason. Coach Scott Brooks said Hachimura will be back on the floor Thursday, and he'll likely see around 20 minutes.