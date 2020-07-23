Hachimura generated 18 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 89-92 scrimmage loss to the Nuggets.

Hachimura led Washington in scoring and field goal attempts on Wednesday. During the Orlando restart, expect the Wizards to turn to the rookie for extra scoring, as Washington will be missing the services of team star Bradley Beal (shoulder). Prior to the season suspension, Hachimura averaged 13.4 points from 11.1 attempts per contest over 41 games for the Wizards. Those numbers will probably rise in Orlando.