Hachimura recorded 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 41 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Knicks.

The 23-year-old has now scored 20-plus points in five out of his last seven games. Hachimura has averaged 18.9 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 55 percent from the field during that seven-game stretch. While he doesn't provide consistent defensive stats, the second-year forward should continue scoring and rebounding at a high clip for fantasy managers the rest of the way.