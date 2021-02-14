Hachimura scored 15 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 104-91 win over the Celtics.

While it wasn't an overly impressive line, the second-year big was the second-leading scorer for the Wizards on the afternoon, although he was well back of Bradley Beal's 35. Hachimura has scored in double digits in four straight games and seven of the last eight, averaging 13.9 points, 6.0 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.0 threes to begin the month of February.