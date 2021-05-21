Hachimura posted 18 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes in Thursday's 142.115 win over the Pacers.

After falling into foul trouble against the Celtics, Hachimura kept his hands to himself and only committed one foul in the blowout win. Although the Wizards have a host of capable big men, Hachimra has an advantage in that he doesn't have a timeshare with other players at the four, although the re-emergence of Chandler Hutchison could alter the scenario somewhat. Depending on how well the Sixers contain him, he's a reasonable candidate to be the team's third-best scorer in the first round of the playoffs.