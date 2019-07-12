Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Spectacular in victory
Hachimura compiled 25 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two steals across 32 minutes during the Wizards' 76-71 win over the Hawks in a Las Vegas Summer League game Thursday.
The ninth overall pick comfortably paced all scorers for the night courtesy of his jaw-dropping efficiency. Hachimura has been excellent throughout his summer league stint, with Thursday's production pushing his averages to 19.3 points (50.0 percent shooting), 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks across 31.7 minutes over three games.
