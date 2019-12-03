Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Starting at center
Hachimura will start at center Tuesday night against the Magic, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The Wizards are without three centers due to injury, leaving Hachimura as the next man up. He'll slide over to center and is starting alongside Davis Bertans and Isaac Bonga in the frontcourt.
