Hachimura (illness) will start Saturday's game against the Pacers but will be on a minutes restriction, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
After a two-game absence, Hachimura will return to the lineup. He typically sees minutes in the high-20s to low-30s, so we shouldn't be surprised if he fails to reach that threshold Saturday.
More News
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Will play Saturday•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Officially out on back-to-back•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Out Wednesday, likely out Thursday•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Out with illness•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Goes for 27 points in win•
-
Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Goes for 18 points Saturday•