Hachimura scored 17 points (7-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with nine rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Kings.

Hachimura couldn't continue his strong shooting from three-point range, as he went cold from deep. However, he tallied multiple steals for the third time in his last four games, after logging more than one steal only three times in his first 28 games this season. While this string of defensive performances hardly means Hachimura has turned a corner, adding consistent defensive contributions would go a long way to complementing his largely otherwise empty scoring skillset.