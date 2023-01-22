Hachimura finished Saturday's 138-118 win over the Magic with 30 points (13-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two blocks in 30 minutes.

With Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) exiting early Saturday, Hachimura stepped into an expanded role in the frontcourt and came up big with his second 30-point outing of the season. A 32.2 percent usage rate along with better-than-usual efficiency played a big part in Hachimura's success, and even if Porzingis misses additional time, the fourth-year forward out of Gonzaga won't necessarily free reign to put up as many shots as he did Saturday while both Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma are healthy. The two rejections also don't seem replicable, given that Hachimura entered the contest with an average of 0.3 blocks per game for the season.