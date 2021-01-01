Hachimura scored 17 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3PT, 5-8 FT) to go along with five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes in Thursday's win against the Bulls.

Hachimura played in his first regular-season contest, returning from an eye injury ahead of schedule. He wasn't among the usage leaders on the team, but did shoot efficiently from the field -- particularly from three-point range -- to turn in a strong effort. Hachimura should continue to see an uptick in minutes as he returns to game shape, as he came into Thursday's contest with roughly a 20-minute limit.