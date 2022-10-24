Hachimura registered 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes during Sunday's 117-107 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

For the first time in three games this season, Hachimura managed to outplay Kyle Kuzma and posted better numbers despite coming off the bench. The four-year pro has now scored in double digits in each of his last two contests while also showing efficiency -- he has made 50 percent of his shots from the field and from three-point range thus far.