Hachimura scored 15 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists and one steal during the loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.
Since scoring a season-high 24 points on Feb. 2, Hachimura has scored 15 points or less four times in five games. He's also struggled to find his shot from deep, going 5-for-16 from distance in those games. While he's struggled shooting, he has contributed on the glass, pulling down an average of 6.8 boards per game in his last five games.
