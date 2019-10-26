Wizards' Rui Hachimura: Supplies 19 in win over Thunder
Hachimura scored 19 points (8-20 FG, 0-4 3Pt. 3-3 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 97-85 win over the Thunder.
After solid numbers in his NBA debut Wednesday, Hachimura kicked his scoring up a notch in this one, although it wasn't the most efficient shooting performance. The ninth overall pick in this year's draft figures to see all the playing time he can handle in the Washington frontcourt alongside Thomas Bryant, and in the early going Hachimura looks ready for a significant role.
