Hachimura is out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to right shoulder tightness.
In a trend that's becoming all-too-familiar for DFS managers and those in daily-lineup leagues, Hachimura has been scratched without warning after he was confirmed to be in the starting five. In his absence, Chandler Hutchison and Isaac Bonga could see increased run.
