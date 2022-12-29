Hachimura totaled 30 points (11-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 127-102 victory over the Suns.

With Bradley Beal out due to a hamstring injury, Hachimura stepped up to fill the void and tied his career high in scoring with an extremely efficient performance. The 24-year-old forward has regained his form quickly after missing more than a month due to an ankle injury, averaging 21.7 points on 65.8 percent shooting over the last three games, but his lack of consistent contributions in secondary categories still puts a cap on his fantasy value.