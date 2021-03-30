Hachimura scored 26 points (12-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds and three assists in a 132-124 victory over the Pacers on Monday.

Hachimura took advantage of an increased role on offense with Bradley Beal (hip) out of the lineup. The forward attempted the second-most shots on the team which also happened to be a season high. Hachimura has scored in double figures in 10 of his last 11 contests and is averaging 17.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game over that stretch. Expect the second-year man to continue to see more opportunities on offense if Beal is to miss extended time.